Ericsson launches Time-Critical Communication for real-time 5G experiences

Ericsson (NASDAQ: ERIC) is enhancing its 5G capabilities with the launch of an end-to-end solution that will guarantee the consistent low latency and high reliability demanded by time-critical applications and services for consumers, enterprises, and the public sector.

Ericsson is enabling Time-Critical Communication through its new Critical IoT product – easily deployable as a software upgrade on public and private 5G networks, in wide and local areas, on any 5G frequency band. Having deployed 5G networks globally with successful rollouts of enhanced mobile broadband and Fixed Wireless Access services, the new solution will allow communications service providers to further enhance experiences in real-time media use cases like cloud gaming and AR/VR, and unlock possibilities in remote control, mobility automation, and industrial control.

Apart from the estimated 2.5 billion mobile gamers across the world who will enjoy a lag-free gaming experience, the new solution will thrill all 5G users looking for immersive XR experiences. It will also benefit enterprises, industries, and public agencies where production processes or mission-critical services depend heavily on high-performance reliable connectivity.

Per Narvinger, Head of Product Area Networks, says:

“Ericsson continues to introduce innovative 5G solutions that fuel the global uptake of 5G. Now we are taking 5G to the next level with Time-Critical Communication, a solution that will give our customers the tools to expand their offerings for the consumer, enterprise, and public sectors and further monetize 5G effectively.”

Ericsson’s Time-Critical Communication is a software toolbox for resolving lags and interruptions in mobile networks. It combines the 3GPP-specified ultra-reliable, low latency communication (URLLC) standard with Ericsson innovations to mitigate major causes of latency. Built on Ericsson’s expertise in Radio Access Network, Transport, 5G Core, Service Management & Orchestration, BSS, and support services, this software product delivers consistent low latency (50ms to 1ms) end-to-end at specified guarantee levels (99.9 percent to 99.999 percent) – enabling time-critical use cases at scale.

Many emerging use cases are time-critical in nature, demanding the guarantee of consistent low latency and highly reliable performance, currently not possible in today’s 4G and 5G networks. The new solution is designed to address that need and deliver on the full promise of 5G.

Customer Cases: Pioneering 5G for time-critical use cases since 2017

Ericsson has been piloting 5G for time-critical use cases with customers and industry partners such as BT and Hyperbat, Einride and Telia, Boliden, ABB, Audi, Fraunhofer IPT, DT, and Rockwell.

Ericsson recently partnered with Deutsche Telekom and Telstra to show the benefits of L4S (Low Latency Low Loss Scalable throughput) technology in reducing lag in an interactive cloud game. L4S is one of the new features in the Time-Critical Communication toolbox. Ericsson has also reached a new milestone with MediaTek by proving that 5G can deliver 1ms consistent low latency with 99.99 percent reliability in both uplink and downlink on the mmWave band.

Tomohiro Sekiwa, Managing Executive Officer and Chief Network Officer at SoftBank say:

“We believe that Time-Critical Communication is key to realizing the full potential of 5G. One industry where this solution can play a transformative role is automotive and transportation. With reliable and consistent low latency connectivity, 5G can also vastly improve public health and safety, traffic efficiency, and make transportation more sustainable.”

Channa Seneviratne, Executive, Technology Development & Solutions, at Telstra, says:

“We have been working with Ericsson as a technology partner to constantly improve the customer experience via enhanced network capabilities. Time-Critical Communication tools such as L4S will allow us to deliver consistent low latency, which is crucial for applications like real-time video, AR/VR, and cloud gaming.”

JS Pan, General Manager, Wireless Communication System, and Partnerships, at MediaTek, says:

“Together with Ericsson we have shown what 5G can deliver in terms of consistent low latency and high reliability in both uplink and downlink. This key milestone proves that 5G can enable the most demanding, time-critical applications such as real-time control of industrial automation systems.”

Dave Vasko, Director, Advanced Technology at Rockwell Automation, says:

“Time-Critical Communication with 5G can change the industrial automation sector by reducing cables, increasing flexibility and agility, enhancing visibility, and enabling new digital applications with mobility. The ability to deliver consistent low latency with high reliability will be crucial for wirelessly connecting XR, sensors, controllers, and actuators – boosting productivity and efficiency of industrial operations.”

Patrick Filkins, Research Manager, IoT and Telecom Network Infrastructure at IDC, says: