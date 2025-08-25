By Abdul Wasay ⏐ 4 hours ago ⏐ Newspaper Icon Newspaper Icon 2 min read
Esports World Cup 2025 Concludes With Unmatched Scale Spectacle

In a dazzling crescendo of competition and spectacle, Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammed bin Salman ceremoniously awarded the championship trophy at the grand finale of the Esports World Cup 2025, held Sunday evening in Riyadh. Jordan’s Crown Prince Hussein bin Abdullah also graced the event. The Esports World Cup 2025 also called over their ambassador, the football legend Cristiano Ronaldo.

Who Won the Esports World Cup 2025?

Team Falcons claimed the victory with a massive $7 million grand prize, presented by the Saudi Crown Prince while Ronaldo delivered the trophy to the stage, making the moment unforgettable.

The ceremony pulsated with energy as live performances lit up the stage, and global sports icon Cristiano Ronaldo captivated the crowd, joining Team Falcons for celebratory photos with the trophy and creating unforgettable moments.

You can rewatch the YouTube Premier again here:

YouTube video

The Esports World Cup 2025 shattered global benchmarks:

  • Over 2,000 professional players from 200 clubs across 100 countries
  • 25 tournaments covering the globe’s most popular esports titles
  • Broadcasts in 35 languages to viewers in more than 100 countries
  • A staggering 750 million+ viewers totaling 350 million hours streamed
  • 3 million+ visitors at Boulevard Riyadh City, complemented by 1,500 cultural and community events, turning competition into celebration

After seven weeks of intense competition across 22 tournaments, Team Falcons topped the leaderboard with 5,200 points, earning key victories in Overwatch 2 and strong finishes in Dota 2, Chess, PUBG BATTLEGROUNDS, Rocket League, and Counter-Strike 2. Team Liquid, Team Vitality, Twisted Minds, and Virtus pro completed the top five rankings.

Pakistani Esports Scene and World Stage

While Team Falcons took the spotlight, Pakistan’s esports scene captured its own share of glory. Arslan “Ash” Siddique, a six-time EVO champion, has qualified for the Tekken 8 segment multiple times and wowed fans worldwide with margin wins. The 4Thrives Esports PUBG Mobile team made history as the first Pakistani squad to reach the Esports World Cup 2025, featuring skilled young stars such as Shayan “IQ” Asad and Falak “FALAK” Sher.

Prince Faisal bin Bandar bin Sultan, Chairman of the Saudi Esports Federation, and Ralf Reichert, CEO of the Esports World Cup Foundation, praised the event’s fusion of gaming, global competition, and entertainment. Reichert highlighted the Kingdom’s success in delivering a cinematic esports experience that captivated a world audience.

Abdul Wasay

Abdul Wasay explores emerging trends across technology, innovation, and digital life. He unpacks gaming, crypto, AI, and social media platforms for TechJuice in a way anyone can follow, and is always curious to learn more.

