By Abdul Wasay ⏐ 10 hours ago ⏐ Newspaper Icon Newspaper Icon 2 min read
Ethereum Xrp Veterans Jump To Hidden Gem Crypto Ahead Of Etf Wave

Why are Ethereum and XRP veterans quietly load up on a hidden gem crypto ahead of ETF approval?

Investors who once bet early on ETH and XRP are now quietly positioning themselves in a lesser-known project, building positions before the market’s next major trigger, spot ETF approvals. This discreet accumulation hints at where the next explosive move may come from, with seasoned insiders signaling confidence in assets still flying under the radar.

Why Veterans Are Turning to a Hidden Gem Crypto

Ethereum and XRP remain giants of the market, but their size limits the kind of exponential gains that defined their early days. Veteran traders understand this well: massive returns now lie in undervalued cryptos with strong fundamentals, long before retail hype sets in.

The hidden gem crypto reportedly offers:

  • Low market capitalization relative to its growth potential.
  • Strong utility and adoption prospects, making it more than a speculative token.
  • Better risk-reward positioning compared to saturated giants like ETH and XRP.
  • ETF Approvals Could Ignite the Fuse

With U.S. regulators increasingly warming to crypto ETFs, institutional money is poised to pour in. Bitcoin and Ethereum ETFs have already shifted market sentiment, and more approvals are expected soon.

Veterans are betting that once institutional flows begin, smaller projects with strong fundamentals will see dramatic upside, much like how XRP skyrocketed in 2017 after regulatory clarity signals.

Lessons From Past Crypto Cycles

The strategy mirrors historic market behavior. Before Ethereum became the second-largest crypto, it was an obscure project supported by early believers. Similarly, XRP went from a banking-focused utility coin to a global talking point after regulatory headlines propelled demand.

The hidden gem crypto attracting attention today may follow a similar arc: stealth accumulation, ETF-driven hype, and rapid price discovery.

Retail investors often enter too late, after prices soar. The quiet positioning of Ethereum and XRP veterans suggests that the window for early entry may be open now.

For Pakistan’s growing crypto community, this could be a valuable case study: sometimes the loudest headlines aren’t where the biggest gains lie.

Abdul Wasay

Abdul Wasay explores emerging trends across technology, innovation, and digital life. He unpacks gaming, crypto, AI, and social media platforms for TechJuice in a way anyone can follow, and is always curious to learn more.

Latest News

Bisp Digital Wallet Launched To Benefit 10 Million Families In Pakistan
BISP Digital Wallet Launched to Benefit 10 Million Families in Pakistan
Spacex Postpones Starship Flight After Ground Systems Alert
SpaceX Postpones Starship Flight After Ground Systems Alert
Joint Committee Highlights Need To Protect Households Connected With Auto Sector
Joint Committee Highlights Need to Protect Households Connected with Auto Sector
Cybersecurity Measures Heating Up As Six New Certs Launched
Netskope Reports 31% Revenue Growth Ahead of US IPO
Punjab Free Laptop Scheme Phase 2 Launch for Students
Pta Introduces Free Wifi Hotspots For Students Across Universities
Islamabad to Roll Out Free Wi-Fi Across 30 Major Public Spots
Oppo F31 Series
Oppo F31 Series Leak Reveals Specs of F31, F31 Pro, and F31 Pro+
Google Drive
Google Drive Now Supports Google Vids for Faster Video Creation
How To Check Fbise Matric Result 2025
FBISE to Announce Inter (Part I & II) Results on THIS Date
Samsung Phones Win Back Young Buyers With Slim Design And Ai
Samsung Phones Win Back Young Buyers with Slim Design and AI
Biek
BIEK Declares Intermediate HSC Part-II, Science General Group Results 2025
New Toll Rates Announced For Islamabad Lahore M2 Motorway
New Toll Rates Announced for Islamabad-Lahore M2 Motorway
Flyadeal Launches Low-Cost Flights to Pakistan