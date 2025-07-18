Under the creative vision of James Gunn, the DC Universe is entering a bold new era for not just the DCEU, but for video games.

Pakistani gamers following Fortnite and the DC realm got their first glimpse earlier this month with a Fortnite-Superman collab, but there is much more to come.

GMC Universe: A Bolder, Connected Gotham to Multiverse Adventure

Gunn has mapped out a shared gaming universe (nicknamed “GMC Universe”) where titles featuring major DC icons like Superman, Batman, and Wonder Woman will connect through a unifying multiverse. And, mind you, all these will be the NEW and rebooted DCU versions.

Big Budget, Cinematic Gameplay Incoming

According to sources close to Gunn’s team, there might be some AAA live-service multiplayer titles with deep storytelling, evolving seasons, and cross-character events in talks. We just need to see how the new Superman can carve a niche out for his own video game.

Fortnite Connection? Rumors Run Wild

Fortnite’s heavy DC collaborations (like Batman’s Caped Crusader skin and Joker bundles) have always fueled excitement. Gunn is said to be evaluating crossovers where Fortnite would serve as a launchpad for GMC Universe tie-ins with cutscenes, missions, and exclusive gear dropping directly into the game.

While nothing is official yet, the Fortnite pipeline makes it seem like a future-defining strategy for DC’s gaming evolution.

What This Means for Pakistani Gamers

Big Opportunities for Creators and Cosplayers : With high-profile DC game launches, expect gaming events and cosplays at local expos: perfect stages for fandom to shine.

Merch, Skins, and Collectibles Boom: Pakistani players may soon enjoy regionally available DC skins, battle passes, and themed merch packs tied to upcoming games.

What to Expect Next