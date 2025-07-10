After decades of operation, Microsoft officially shut down its operations in Pakistan a few days ago. Microsoft has laid off over 9,000 employees globally as part of its ongoing restructuring. “Jawwad Rehman,” former country head, confirmed the closure, expressing deep concern over the implications for the country’s tech landscape. He criticized the national leadership and digital policy failures that led to the shutdown, calling it not just a business decision but a reflection of Pakistan’s deteriorating environment for global tech institutions. Rehman claims that Pakistan has failed to retain and benefit from one of the world’s most influential technology companies, while other nations have fully capitalized on similar partnerships.

While some telecom industry voices argue Microsoft’s presence in Pakistan was always indirect, run from Ireland, Rehman strongly defended the company’s footprint and its impact over the years. He recalled personal milestones such as training thousands of students, building offices from the ground up, and introducing tech prodigy Arfa Karim to Bill Gates. His emotional response suggests that the issue is less about corporate downsizing and more a reflection of Pakistan’s declining digital infrastructure and unstable business environment.

With uncertainty rising and national ambitions like training 500,000 individuals in global IT certifications still in limbo, Microsoft’s exit is being viewed as a critical setback for Pakistan’s already fragile tech ecosystem.

Planned IT Certifications

Reports have surfaced that the Government of Pakistan was preparing a plan to certify 500,000 individuals through Microsoft and Google programs. However, with Microsoft’s operations closing in the country, the fate of such initiatives remains unclear.

Why Did Microsoft Shut Down Operations in Pakistan?

This question was raised directly to Jawwad Rehman, former country head of Microsoft Pakistan, who played a pivotal role in the company’s early presence. Speculation suggests this could be either part of Microsoft’s new regional strategy or a reflection of Pakistan’s diminishing digital readiness.

“The Government and Ministry of IT have maintained that Microsoft had no operational office in Pakistan and was operating remotely from Ireland. However, claims that Microsoft’s global employee layoff move was wrong—if that were the case, why has this shift only resulted in the closure of operations in Pakistan? [ReadMore]”

Jawwad Rehman’s Response

Rehman emphasized Microsoft’s global stature and called its entry into Pakistan a defining milestone in his career. He shared how he built Microsoft’s presence in the country, setting up three offices, hiring 30 employees, and recruiting 250 top students from leading universities like LUMS, FAST, and NUST. He recalled launching training programs in areas where people had never even seen a picture of a computer.

Jawad Rehman said:

“That momentum was created because of Microsoft. It was hope for a child living in Pakistan who saw himself in IT.”

Rehman highlighted Microsoft’s substantial gains globally, arguing that the exit wasn’t due to the company; it happened because of Pakistan.

Impact on Pakistan’s Tech Market

According to Jawad Rehman, Microsoft was more than a company. It is represented as an ecosystem for the entire IT industry in the world. Wherever Microsoft establishes a presence, it not only scales its operations but also catalyzes the growth of the country. In India, for example, Microsoft employs over 20,000 professionals, generating an estimated $3 to $4 billion in revenue from the region alone. Microsoft itself makes revenue of around $250 billion. Microsoft has seen immense growth in India, so much so that many of its top executives today are Indian nationals. This highlights the deep mutual value that such collaborations can offer when effectively nurtured.

Pakistan has failed to capitalize on Microsoft’s 25-year presence. Despite the opportunity, our tech companies did not try to grow or integrate globally. Now, with the company’s exit, Pakistan faces a significant setback in its IT sector, global perception, and future investment attraction. As Microsoft departs, the country also loses a major platform for youth development and digital innovation. This unfortunate outcome signals not just the exit of a company, but a missed national opportunity. “It’s a reality that we have failed Microsoft in Pakistan.”