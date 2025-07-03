Microsoft Reportedly Closing Operations In Pakistan After 25 Years

In a development that has stirred the local tech community, Microsoft is reportedly closing its operations in Pakistan after a 25-year run. The news surfaced through a heartfelt LinkedIn post by Jawwad Rehman, the founding Country Manager of Microsoft Pakistan, marking the end of what many view as a pivotal chapter in the nation’s technology landscape.

According to Rehman, the last remaining employees at Microsoft Pakistan were formally informed of the closure, signaling an end to a journey that began in June 2000. “Just like that, an era ends,” he wrote, reflecting on his own role in launching and leading the company’s operations in Pakistan.

Rehman shared vivid memories of building Microsoft Pakistan from the ground up—forming a dynamic team, engaging customers, and nurturing partnerships that helped shape the country’s tech ecosystem. “It wasn’t just a job.. it was a calling,” he noted, emphasizing how the experience profoundly impacted his life and career.

Highlights of his tenure included orchestrating Bill Gates’ first official conversation with then-President Pervez Musharraf, securing multi-million dollar Gates Foundation grants aimed at reducing infant and maternal mortality, establishing hundreds of computer labs in remote areas, and famously introducing young tech prodigy Arfa Karim to Bill Gates.

Microsoft reportedly closing operations in Pakistan also draws attention to broader concerns. Rehman pointed to the country’s current business climate as a reason global companies might find it increasingly challenging to sustain local operations. “This is more than a corporate exit. It’s a sobering signal of the environment our country has created.. one where even global giants like Microsoft find it unsustainable to stay,” he wrote.

He further questioned what changed over the years—asking what happened to the leadership, vision, and values that once made Pakistan an attractive market for multinational tech firms. While acknowledging that circumstances evolve, he expressed gratitude for the impact and opportunities created during Microsoft Pakistan’s golden era.

As Microsoft reportedly closes operations in Pakistan, it not only marks the departure of a global tech leader but also prompts reflection on the economic and regulatory environment necessary to attract and retain foreign investment. For many in the industry, this moment underscores the need for renewed commitment to fostering a sustainable ecosystem that empowers future generations.

