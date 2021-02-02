Exports cross $2bn mark for a fourth consecutive month

Pakistan’s exports have been maintaining their steady (and impressive) growth. According to data released by the Ministry of Commerce (MoC) on Monday, the country’s exports grew to $2.14 billion in January thereby marking the first time in eight years that exports have crossed the $2 billion benchmark four months in a row.

Advisor for Commerce Abdul Razak Dawood took to Twitter to share the positive export growth trend, highlighting the fact that the nation’s exports in January 2021 are not only up by 8% as compared to the same period last year, but also that this is the first time in eight years that Pakistan’s exports have crossed the $2 billion mark for a fourth successive month.

“Alhamdolillah, I am happy to share that our exports have maintained growth & for the first time in 8 years, the exports have crossed the 2-billion mark in four consecutive months,” he tweeted.

“Our export for Jan 2021 is up by 8% to $ 2.14 billion, compared to $ 1.98 billion in Jan 2020 according to provisional figures,” the minister added.

He also noted that the exports for Jul-Jan 2020-21 increased by 5.5% to $14.245 billion as compared to $13.507 billion during Jul-Jan 2019-20. Cumulative exports for seven months of FY 2020-21 are showing a positive trend.

Mr. Dawood lauded the efforts made by the exporters despite the difficulties caused by the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, and urged them to continue to take strides in the right direction.

“Our exporters have achieved this feat despite difficulties created by COVID pandemic, regional export situation & contraction in major markets,” he said. “Exporters please go full speed ahead in exporting your products & in case of any hurdle, inform MOC.”