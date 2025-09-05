By Abdul Wasay ⏐ 50 mins ago ⏐ Newspaper Icon Newspaper Icon 2 min read
Facebook Is Trying To Bring Back Poke Feature For Gen Z Users

Facebook is bringing back one of its most nostalgic and iconic features: the poke. The once-spammed tool from the platform’s early days is making a major comeback with a modern twist designed to engage both old and new users.

Meta has added a prominent poke button on profiles, built a centralized hub for managing pokes, and introduced gamified streaks to boost user engagement.

The Poke: Remastered for the Modern Era

Facebook now places a clear “poke” button directly on friend profiles, making it effortless for users to send quick, low-effort greetings. The new hub at Facebook.com/pokes lets users view who poked them, poke back instantly, or dismiss unwanted notifications.

Borrowing from Snapchat and TikTok, Facebook rewards users with streak counters and visual badges. You now get fire emojis when you exchange pokes regularly with a friend. These gamified elements encourage playful, back-and-forth interactions.

Meta’s Bet on Nostalgia and Gamification

Meta aims to resonate with a younger demographic that never experienced the poke’s original run. Users aged 18 to 29 now send over half of all pokes now, according to Facebook. It goes to show that the feature has captured the new generation’s attention.

Facebook is working hard to shake off its “platform for older generations” image. That would mean winning over Gen Z, who spend most of their time on TikTok, Instagram, and Snapchat.

By reviving nostalgic features like the poke and adding gamified streaks and badges, Meta is rebranding Facebook into a lighter, more spontaneous space for casual interactions for Gen-Z.

Abdul Wasay

Abdul Wasay explores emerging trends across technology, innovation, and digital life. He unpacks gaming, crypto, AI, and social media platforms for TechJuice in a way anyone can follow, and is always curious to learn more.

