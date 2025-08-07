Fact Check Has Punjab Govt Extended Summer Vacations

The Punjab School Education Department has officially debunked a fake notification circulating online, which falsely claimed that summer vacations had been extended until August 31, 2025.

The forged document, which quickly spread across social media, suggested that all public and private schools in Punjab would remain closed until the end of August due to extreme weather conditions. However, the department has firmly dismissed the claim, labeling the notification as “FAKE.”

To clarify the situation, the department posted the forged notification with a bold “FAKE” watermark on its official Facebook page. Officials confirmed that no such decision has been made regarding an extension of summer holidays.

The department also urged the public to refrain from spreading unverified news and to rely solely on official announcements for updates related to the academic calendar.

Authorities continue to monitor weather conditions, but as of now, all schools are expected to reopen as previously scheduled.