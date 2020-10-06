Faisalabad citizens can now apply for power connections online

The Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) has decided to explore uncharted territory in an attempt to improve the user experience and provide quality services to its customers. Keeping in line with the digital age, the company has now introduced a web portal that allows consumers to apply for new power connections online.

There is an obvious benefit here: it saves time. Conventionally, you have to visit the FESCO office itself to apply for a new connection. However, the introduction of this online portal means anyone with an Internet connection can easily do so from the comfort of their own homes.

A FESCO spokesperson broke this news on the following words: “Today we have introduced a new connection application portal to facilitate people.”

The spokesperson added that training of all technical officers, technical assistants, head draftsmen, tracers, and computer operators will be initiated. They will be able to handle the new connection application portal effectively.

The development will help ensure a hassle-free experience for consumers as well.

Potential consumers can submit the application for a new connection through this portal , and they can check the status of the application as well, he added.

