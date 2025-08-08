By Abdul Wasay ⏐ 38 mins ago ⏐ Newspaper Icon Newspaper Icon 2 min read
Fake Tiktok Clone Apps Scam Thousands Steal Crypto Wallets

Cybercriminals are rolling out thousands of fake TikTok clone apps in a bid to infect devices with malware. The sophisticated scam operation, dubbed FraudonTok, uses AI-generated profiles and deepfake content to appear authentic.

Once users download the counterfeit app, the malware known as SparkKitty extracts sensitive data from victims’ devices. A cybersecurity firm has identified more than 15,000 spoofed domains tied to this operation.

Fake TikTok Phishing Campaign Targets Users

In a related risk vector, scammers are launching a phishing and malware campaign called ClickTok, aimed at TikTok Shop users. This scheme deploys fake ads and AI-generated influencer videos directing victims to bogus storefronts.

These sites trick users into payments via Tether (USDT), exploiting crypto’s irreversible nature. Over 10,000 fraudulent domains and 5,000 malware-distributing sites have already been detected.

Why Crypto Scams on TikTok Are Surging

TikTok’s huge popularity with younger demographics makes it a hotbed for crypto scams. From flashy giveaway promotions and meme coin hype to phishing scams and pump-and-dump schemes, bad actors are exploiting the platform’s trust and virality. These scams often push unrealistic returns, false endorsements, and urgent investment claims.

Rising Number of Fake TikTok Scams

Crypto-related scams remain rampant across social media. A recent report showed nearly $1.5 billion lost in investment scams during the first quarter of 2025. Platforms like WhatsApp and TikTok are central to these schemes, which increasingly deploy malware and impersonation tactics to deceive users.

To protect yourself, always verify website URLs and install apps from trustworthy stores, and invest in credible antivirus software.

Abdul Wasay

Abdul Wasay explores emerging trends across technology, innovation, and digital life. He unpacks gaming, crypto, AI, and social media platforms for TechJuice in a way anyone can follow, and is always curious to learn more.

