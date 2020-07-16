Famous Twitter accounts got hijacked due to Twitter’s ‘own’ admin tools.

Twitter suffered a security breach on Wednesday. Hackers took over the account of the major public figures. The hacker somehow gained access to the Twitter admin tools on the network of the company. The hacker then spread a scam including cryptocurrency via the hijacked public accounts.

The hacker targeted some of the renowned users of social media accounts such as that of Elon Musk, Kanye West, Jeff Bezos, Joe Biden, and many more. As the news spread like fire, the spokesperson of Twitter did not immediately comment regarding the hijacking but later on, Twitter confirmed the hijacking in a series of tweets claiming that the attack was caused by: ”a coordinated social engineering attack by people who successfully targeted some of our employees with access to internal system and tools.”

According to a news source the hacker goes by the name of ‘Kirk’- have made over $10,000 in few hours right after gaining the access to the Twitter internal tools with which the hacker took hold of popular twitter accounts.

To make it harder for the user to regain control of the account, the hacker used tools to reset the affiliated email address of the hacked account. Though even Twitter has no exact idea as to how kirk got in the system, the social media giant is making assumptions until now. To stop the hacking activity, Twitter has suspended a few accounts action as well as prevented the public figures from tweeting on the platform

