By Sabica Tahira ⏐ 33 mins ago ⏐ Newspaper Icon Newspaper Icon 2 min read
Fbise

The Federal Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (FBISE) celebrated the achievements of high-performing students in matric and inter exams, highlighting the dedication of teachers, parents, and institutions in shaping future leaders.

A special ceremony at Islamabad College for Boys (ICB) G-6, attended by Federal Minister for Education Dr. Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui and Minister of State Wajiha Qamar, honored the top 21 students for their outstanding performance.

Key Exam Results

Exam Candidates Appeared Pass % Average GPA
SSC-II (Matric) 13,731 94% 3.8
HSSC-II (Intermediate) 12,078 81% 3.02

Federal Minister Dr. Siddiqui congratulated the students, emphasizing that education is vital for the country’s progress, while also praising the strong performance of female students.

Wajiha Qamar highlighted the importance of education in instilling values, discipline, and responsibility. The event concluded with an award ceremony recognizing student excellence and the tireless efforts of teachers and parents.

Sabica Tahira

Sharing clear, practical insights on tech, lifestyle, and business. Always curious and eager to connect with readers.

