By Sabica Tahira ⏐ 2 hours ago ⏐ Newspaper Icon Newspaper Icon 2 min read
How To Check Fbise Matric Result 2025

The Federal Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (FBISE) has officially announced that the results of the Higher Secondary School Certificate (HSSC) Part I and II, 1st Annual Examinations 2025, will be declared on Tuesday, August 26, 2025, at 11:30 AM.

According to the notification, the result ceremony will be streamed live on Facebook and YouTube, ensuring students, parents, and institutions can access the outcome conveniently from anywhere.

Students may also obtain detailed information or assistance by calling the FBISE helpline at 111-032-473 or visiting the official website at www.fbise.edu.pk

Sabica Tahira

Sharing clear, practical insights on tech, lifestyle, and business. Always curious and eager to connect with readers.

Latest News

Spacex Postpones Starship Flight After Ground Systems Alert
SpaceX Postpones Starship Flight After Ground Systems Alert
Joint Committee Highlights Need To Protect Households Connected With Auto Sector
Joint Committee Highlights Need to Protect Households Connected with Auto Sector
Cybersecurity Measures Heating Up As Six New Certs Launched
Netskope Reports 31% Revenue Growth Ahead of US IPO
Punjab Free Laptop Scheme Phase 2 Launch for Students
Pta Introduces Free Wifi Hotspots For Students Across Universities
Islamabad to Roll Out Free Wi-Fi Across 30 Major Public Spots
Oppo F31 Series
Oppo F31 Series Leak Reveals Specs of F31, F31 Pro, and F31 Pro+
Google Drive
Google Drive Now Supports Google Vids for Faster Video Creation
Samsung Phones Win Back Young Buyers With Slim Design And Ai
Samsung Phones Win Back Young Buyers with Slim Design and AI
Biek
BIEK Declares Intermediate HSC Part-II, Science General Group Results 2025
New Toll Rates Announced For Islamabad Lahore M2 Motorway
New Toll Rates Announced for Islamabad-Lahore M2 Motorway
Flyadeal Launches Low-Cost Flights to Pakistan
passport application pakistan
Four New Passport Zones Established in Punjab
Indias Ban On Betting Games Sets Stage For Pakistan To Act What Can We Do
India’s Ban on Betting Games Sets Stage for Pakistan to Act: What Can We Do?