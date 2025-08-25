The Federal Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (FBISE) has officially announced that the results of the Higher Secondary School Certificate (HSSC) Part I and II, 1st Annual Examinations 2025, will be declared on Tuesday, August 26, 2025, at 11:30 AM.

According to the notification, the result ceremony will be streamed live on Facebook and YouTube, ensuring students, parents, and institutions can access the outcome conveniently from anywhere.

Students may also obtain detailed information or assistance by calling the FBISE helpline at 111-032-473 or visiting the official website at www.fbise.edu.pk