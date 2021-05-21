The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has introduced a system for the online electronic hearing of tax audits and assessments cases. According to a Press release issued on Tuesday, the FBR launched the software of electronic hearing of tax audit and assessment cases to facilitate the taxpayers towards the payment of their tax obligations.

The e-Hearings would be recorded and archived for further legal and administrative utilization.

FBR has directed all the Chief Commissioners IR to establish dedicated e-Hearing Rooms in their respective field offices by 31st May 2021.

FBR has further informed that with the introduction of the e-Hearing module, the taxpayers would no longer be required to visit the offices for hearings and physical hearings carried out in the offices would be completely phased out.

It has also been revealed that no physical hearings would be permitted with effect from 1st July 2021 in any of the field formations and all hearings would only be conducted through the e-Hearing module.

The move is among many innovations introduced by the tax authority including a track-and-trace system to improve revenue collection and an automated system for scanning cargo at Karachi’s ports.

Source: APP