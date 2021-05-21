News, Technology

FBR introduces e-hearing system for tax audits, assessment cases

Ahsan Zafeer Written by Ahsan Zafeer · 41 sec read>

The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has introduced a system for the online electronic hearing of tax audits and assessments cases. According to a Press release issued on Tuesday, the FBR launched the software of electronic hearing of tax audit and assessment cases to facilitate the taxpayers towards the payment of their tax obligations.

The e-Hearings would be recorded and archived for further legal and administrative utilization.

FBR has directed all the Chief Commissioners IR to establish dedicated e-Hearing Rooms in their respective field offices by 31st May 2021.

FBR has further informed that with the introduction of the e-Hearing module, the taxpayers would no longer be required to visit the offices for hearings and physical hearings carried out in the offices would be completely phased out.

It has also been revealed that no physical hearings would be permitted with effect from 1st July 2021 in any of the field formations and all hearings would only be conducted through the e-Hearing module.

The move is among many innovations introduced by the tax authority including a track-and-trace system to improve revenue collection and an automated system for scanning cargo at Karachi’s ports.

Source: APP

FBR taxes
Ahsan Zafeer
Written by Ahsan Zafeer
A digital marketing professional specializing in content-based functional areas - Ahsan Zafeer is driven by a never-ending passion for developing, nurturing, and strategizing key content aspects. He writes extensively on tech, digital marketing, SEO, cybersecurity, and emerging technologies. He also serves as a digital marketing strategist and freelance consultant for globally oriented organizations. He tweets @AhsanZafeer Profile

Who is Pakistan’s highest paid freelancer in 2021? DigiSkills invites applications to find out

in News, Online Earning
May 21, 2021  ·  

Minority students get laptops via partnership between churches & provincial government

in Education, Technology
May 20, 2021  ·  

“This is no way of doing things”, IT Minister strongly objects to FBR’s tax notices to the IT Industry

in News, Technology
May 20, 2021  ·  
Up Next: Who is Pakistan’s highest paid freelancer in 2021? DigiSkills invites applications to find out