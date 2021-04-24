FBR launches automated system for scanning cargo at Karachi’s ports

The Pakistan Customs Wing of the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has introduced a new automated process in its WeBOC system which will help in scanning containerized consignments of industrial raw materials for quick clearance at ports.

The aim of introducing the Non-Intrusive Inspection System (NIIS) is to replace physical inspection of the cargo at ports and reduce the dwell time by using the latest scanning technology in line with international best practices, the FBR said in a statement.

In this regard, the Customs scanning facilities are installed at the Karachi Port and Port Qasim with the assistance of the Japanese government under JICA programme in addition to scanners for terminal operators.

The automated system will operate without human intervention and is designed to be based on the risk profiling and risk parameters. The scheme is created to reduce physical examination of goods which is time consuming and costlier besides causing port congestion.

As per the statement from the revenue board, the Blue channel will be part of the Risk Management System (RMS) through which Customs will be able to select the consignments of containerised cargo based on RMS by using a computer programme targeting the suspected shipments.

Initially, the system has been implemented at KICT, SAPT terminals of Karachi port and at QICT, Port Qasim with effect from April 19 for industrial raw materials and drastic reduction in clearance time of such consignments has been observed.

“The World Customs Organisation (WCO) recommends the scanning of suspected cargo at ports and border stations for security of supply chain under its (SAFE) Security and Facilitation Framework and Kyoto Convention,” the tax department said. “By implementing the Blue channel, Pakistan Customs will not only be able to ensure security of supply chain but also ensure correct declaration of goods and secure legitimate payment of duty and taxes by the importers.”