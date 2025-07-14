By Manik Aftab ⏐ 2 hours ago ⏐ Newspaper Icon Newspaper Icon 2 min read
Cda Transfer Fee Increased New Rates On Islamabad Property Transfers

The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has made property value declaration in tax returns compulsory for the tax year 2025, requiring taxpayers to report immovable assets starting July 1.

According to a draft return form issued via SRO 1213(I)/2025 dated July 7, 2025, all taxpayers must manually enter details of their immovable properties in tax returns, even if the system auto-fills previous records. This rule applies to all immovable assets including plots, houses, apartments, and commercial units.

The FBR stressed that accurate and complete property declaration in tax returns is crucial for compliance. Taxpayers are required to re-enter the fair market value and relevant details of each property to avoid their returns being considered invalid.

This new requirement aims to improve transparency and ensure precise reporting of immovable properties owned by individuals. Taxpayers are urged to carefully verify and update their property information when filing their tax returns for the 2025 tax year.

Manik Aftab

Sharing clear, practical insights on tech, lifestyle, and business. Always curious and eager to connect with readers.

Latest News

Adb Highlights Potential Of Pakistans Smartphone Industry

ADB Pushes Pakistan to Make and Export More Smartphones

Pakistan Telecom Faces Turmoil As Ldi License Disputes Escalate

Pakistan Telecom Faces Turmoil as LDI License Disputes Escalate

Samsung Galaxy

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold7 vs Z Fold6: Feature-by-Feature Comparison

Govt Urged To Utilize Telecom Funds For Rural Fiber Expansion

Govt Urged to Utilize Telecom Funds for Rural Fiber Expansion

Adb Warns Pakistan Of Risk From High Digital Taxes

ADB Warns Pakistan of Risk from High Digital Taxes

Pak Ramps Up I T Policy As Minister Vows Cyber Training For Kids

Pak Ramps Up I.T. Policy as Minister Vows Cyber Training for Kids

Another Punjab City Gets Free Wi Fi Service

Another Punjab City Gets Free Wi-Fi Service

Us Tech Firms Cut 94k Jobs Due To Ai Shift

US Tech Firms Cut 94K Jobs Due to AI Shift

Wednesday Season 2 Nears Netflix Premier Fans Ask Wheres Lady Gaga

Wednesday Season 2 Nears Netflix Premier; Fans Ask “Where’s Lady Gaga?”

Pakistan Citizens Portal Android App Hit By Glitches

Govt Plans Fresh Android App as Citizens Portal Faces Technical Woes

Bitcoin Surges Past 120k Again Proving Its Not Just A Bubble

Bitcoin Surges Past $123K Again, Proving It’s Not Just a Bubble

Pakistan China Launch Cpec Joint Training In Ai Agriculture

Pakistan, China Launch CPEC Joint Training in AI, Agriculture

Bmw Toyota Land Cruiser Now More Affordable

BMW & Toyota Land Cruiser Now More Affordable