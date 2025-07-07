The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has officially launched its first AI customs clearance and risk management system on the directive of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, aiming to modernize tax collection and streamline import-export processes.

This advanced AI customs clearance platform uses artificial intelligence and machine learning to estimate the nature and value of goods being imported or exported, significantly reducing the need for manual checks. During initial tests, the system demonstrated 98 percent efficiency, setting a new benchmark for automated, transparent customs operations.

The AI customs clearance mechanism showed remarkable results, with a 92 percent boost in overall performance. It identified 83 percent more Goods Declarations for tax assessment and managed to clear 2.5 times more shipments via the Green Channel. This has led to quicker detection of discrepancies and faster processing of legitimate consignments, enhancing both compliance and trade facilitation.

How the AI Customs Clearance System Learns and Improves

Designed to evolve through automated learning, the AI customs clearance and risk management system continuously refines its analysis as goods pass through Pakistan’s supply chain. This is expected to minimize human involvement, increase transparency, and speed up customs procedures, ultimately saving valuable time for businesses.

By automating the valuation and classification of goods, the system also eases the workload on customs officers, allowing them to focus on critical areas that require human oversight. The Prime Minister praised the FBR team for developing this innovative system and instructed that it be fully integrated and made sustainable to ensure long-term success.

In the same review meeting on FBR reforms, officials briefed the Prime Minister about a new video analytics system planned to strengthen tax collection in the manufacturing sector. The session was attended by Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb, Information Minister Attaullah Tarar, the FBR Chairman, and other senior authorities, all of whom reaffirmed their commitment to driving Pakistan’s tax and trade reforms forward.