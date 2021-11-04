News, Technology

Federal government investing Rs. 31 billion to establish IT Park in Karachi, more job opportunities in store

The federal government is set to invest nearly Rs. 31 billion for the establishment of an Information Technology Park in Karachi. The main concept of this IT Park is to provide respective facilities and services for IT sector-based companies.

According to a senior official at the Ministry of Information Technology:

“This facility is the part of government strategy to develop IT zones and software parks besides setting up purpose-built software technology parks in major cities of the country.”

He further mentioned that these IT zones and parks would ensure cost-effective collaboration, digitalization, R&D entrepreneurship, and innovation. In addition, this would lead to at least 5000 IT jobs for the youth after its completion.

This IT park would house about 210 IT companies having 8,400 employees while including a multi-storey office building. Moreover, the park would spread over an area of 106,449 square meters with eight floors above the ground and three basement floors. This would overall improve the provision of workspace facilities for IT and IT-enabled services (ITeS) in the IT sector.

As of now, the IT park would take around 2-3 years and upon its completion, a post-project operational support system would be initiated.

