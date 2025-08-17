By Manik Aftab ⏐ 44 mins ago ⏐ Newspaper Icon Newspaper Icon 2 min read
Monthly Instalment For Ebikes Announced Under Punjab Youth Program

Female teachers e-bikes Sialkot initiative is set to ease daily travel challenges for women educators through a project supported by the local business community.

Deputy Commissioner Sialkot Saba Asghar Ali confirmed that the program is part of Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz’s vision to provide safer and more convenient transport facilities for female teachers.

Applications were invited earlier this month, and over 650 teachers applied before the August 10 deadline. The eligibility criteria included an upper age limit of 35 years, with both permanent and contract teachers allowed to apply. Widows, divorced women, and those serving as sole earners for their families were given priority in the scheme.

To ensure fairness, the e-bikes will be distributed through a computerized ballot. Officials said the program aims not only to improve mobility for women but also to encourage the use of clean energy vehicles, helping reduce environmental pollution.

Earlier, as part of Independence Day celebrations, 14 female teachers received e-bikes with assistance from donors. The district administration noted that the female teachers e-bikes Sialkot project will continue to expand, offering long-term benefits for both education and sustainability.

