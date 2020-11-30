FIA arrests group responsible for MDCAT ‘paper leak’

The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) arrested a group of 20 students that were allegedly responsible for leaking the medical entrance exam paper in Peshawar.

Reports suggest the involvement of twenty students and two organisers in the so-called ‘paper leak.’ The Pakistan Medical Commission has, however, stated that the paper leaked was, in fact, fake:

The FIA arrested a group of individuals trying to sell fake MDCAT question papers to students. The papers obtained from their custody are fake. The MDCAT examination has started and remains fully secure. — Pakistan Medical Commission (@pmc_org) November 29, 2020

The MDCAT, given by medical students all across the country as an entry test to medical institutions, was held on the 29th of November after it suffered many delays due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. Centres were set up in 30 cities across the country and students were advised to follow strict SOPs and social distancing rules. In most centres, SOPs were being properly followed. In some centres, however, students did not adhere to the social distancing and mask-wearing rules as advised. The Karachi centre was reported to have been the worst when it came to following COVID-19 safety protocols.

The PMC has also set up a second test date of the same exam for the 13th of December. This special exam is put in place for those students who have tested positive for the Coronavirus. “If a registered student contracts coronavirus between November 15 and November 29, 2020, he or she would be permitted to sit the special examination to be held on December 13, 2020.”

121,310 out of 126,025 registered students appeared for today's MDCAT Examination. In addition, the 138 students who tested positive for COVID-19, and were absent for today's examination, were differed to appear in the Special MDCAT Examination on 13th December, 2020. — Pakistan Medical Commission (@pmc_org) November 29, 2020

× TechJuice for Browser: Get breaking news notifications on your browser.

Like our stories? Follow our Instagram for pictorial updates. Follow @techjuicepk