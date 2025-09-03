By Sabica Tahira ⏐ 2 hours ago ⏐ Newspaper Icon Newspaper Icon 2 min read
Pakistan

In a move to ensure smoother international travel, the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA), Civil Aviation Authority (CAA), and airlines have joined forces to speed up immigration and improve passenger facilitation at airports.

The meeting, held at Allama Iqbal International Airport Lahore under the chairmanship of FIA Lahore Director (retd.) Capt. Muhammad Ali Zia, focused on reducing delays, strengthening document verification, and tackling human trafficking. Senior officials from CAA and various airlines participated.

Key Points of the Meeting

Objective Details
Passenger Facilitation Reduce bottlenecks and ensure smooth arrival & departure clearance.
Human Trafficking Control Stronger document checks and strict monitoring.
Coordination Joint steps between FIA, CAA, and airlines for faster processing.

Officials emphasized that effective coordination will not only reduce waiting times for travelers but also enhance security measures at airports. The FIA Director assured full support for implementing the agreed plan, highlighting that efficient services must go hand in hand with strict checks against illegal activities.

Sabica Tahira

Sharing clear, practical insights on tech, lifestyle, and business. Always curious and eager to connect with readers.

