Fia Recovers Millions In Illegal Currency Exchange

The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) has arrested suspects involved in illegal currency exchange and hundi operations, recovering millions in foreign and local currency.

A spokesperson for the FIA said on Thursday that authorities arrested Shabbir Ahmed during a recent operation. Officials recovered $5,100, 20,100 Afghanis, over 34.1 million Iranian rials, and more than Rs1.5 million in Pakistani currency from the suspect.

In a separate raid in Quetta, the Balochistan FIA arrested a man for allegedly obtaining identity cards using forged documents. The spokesperson said the FIA is conducting a nationwide crackdown targeting groups issuing CNICs through fraudulent means. On Thursday, suspect Bashir Ahmed was arrested outside the NADRA office on Double Road.

These arrests highlight the FIA’s ongoing efforts to curb illegal currency exchange, hundi operations, and document fraud. Authorities have intensified operations to ensure strict enforcement of financial and identity-related regulations across Pakistan.