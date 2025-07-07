Fia Uncovers Major E Visa Scam Involving Officials

The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) has uncovered a large-scale e-visa fraud scheme involving Afghan nationals. Officials from Pakistan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Ministry of Information are allegedly involved in the operation.

According to media sources, the Anti-Human Smuggling Cell of the FIA launched an operation in Islamabad’s G-8 sector, leading to the arrest of two Afghan nationals. In total, six individuals have been charged, while others remain under investigation.

The fraudulent network operated from car showrooms in the same area. It provided Pakistani e-visas, including 10-day tourist, medical, and business visas, to Afghan nationals without going through proper immigration procedures. These services were offered at high prices, $750 for urgent tourist visas delivered within 24 to 48 hours, and $350 for other visa types.

Government Employees Implicated in Visa Fraud

The FIA investigation points to Samiullah Afridi, a junior official in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, as a key figure in orchestrating the scheme. He allegedly worked with Malik Muneebur Rehman, a travel agent, and Nadir Raheem Abbasi of the Press Information Department (PID).

Reports indicate that 80% of the collected visa fees went to employees of the Ministry of Information. The funds were moved using hawala methods, avoiding official financial systems.

The operation’s financial transactions were processed through bank accounts belonging to Abdul Aziz Afridi. He is a car showroom owner and a cousin of Samiullah Afridi. Abdul Aziz is also the brother of a senior diplomat posted in Kabul.

Samiullah Afridi’s personal bank account received nearly Rs40 million from the illegal activities, according to FIA reports.

Travel Agency and Illegal Residency

One of the arrested men, Atif Ahmadzai, ran an online travel agency that played a central role in generating and submitting fake visa applications. Ahmadzai was residing in Pakistan without legal documents. During questioning, he confirmed that he and other group members issued fraudulent e-visas for substantial fees.

Acting on intelligence, FIA officials raided the G-8 showroom and arrested both Abdul Aziz Afridi and Atif Ahmadzai. Authorities are still pursuing additional suspects linked to the scam and are working to determine the full scope of the operation.

The FIA’s efforts underline the need for stronger oversight of visa processing systems and increased scrutiny of internal government operations.