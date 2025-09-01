By Salman Akhtar ⏐ 2 mins ago ⏐ Newspaper Icon Newspaper Icon 2 min read
Pia Shifts Sialkot Flights To Lahore As Floodwater Threatens Airport

The NOTAM regarding suspension of flights at Sialkot Airport has been withdrawn, and all flight operations will resume today (Monday), confirmed airport spokesperson Muhammad Umair Khan.

He said that flights were temporarily suspended due to floodwater in the surrounding areas. However, the runway, taxiway, apron, terminal building, and main premises remained completely safe from floodwater.

Umair Khan added that the process of draining floodwater from nearby areas is still underway. He expressed gratitude to the Pakistan Army and district administration for their support in the situation. He further assured that airport authorities are closely monitoring the situation and all equipment at the facility remains fully safe.

The Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) announced on Saturday that all flights scheduled to operate from Sialkot International Airport have been shifted to Lahore Airport following the airport’s closure due to rising floodwaters.

A rescue spokesperson said floodwater was moving towards the airport from the southern side. He added that all manpower and machinery had been mobilised to drain the water in time.

Pakistan has been battling heavy monsoon rains, which have displaced more than 167,000 people in Punjab since August 14, including 40,000 who evacuated voluntarily after flood warnings.

The National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) on Wednesday warned of widespread torrential rains across the country until September 2, as strong monsoon currents surge from the Bay of Bengal and Arabian Sea. The heaviest downpours are expected in Punjab, Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Murree, Gujranwala, Sialkot, Multan, Bahawalpur, and Rahim Yar Khan.

Salman Akhtar

Sharing clear, practical insights on tech, lifestyle, and business. Always curious and eager to connect with readers.

