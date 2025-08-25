Flyadeal, the low-cost airline of Saudi Arabia, has commenced operations in Pakistan. The maiden flights touched down at Bacha Khan International Airport, Peshawar and Islamabad International Airport as a new milestone in enhancing air route connectivity between the two nations.

Flyadeal started its operation on August 24 when the first flight, FAD 651/652 from Riyadh to Islamabad landed. The Airbus A320neo received a water cannon salute. It transported 65 passengers to Pakistan and set out with 172 passengers back to Riyadh.

The first flight of the airline was welcomed with a cake-cutting ceremony at the Airport International Departure Lounge at Peshawar. Executives at the Pakistan Airports Authority (PAA) detailed how such an addition will be useful to local tourists.

The services in the Riyadh weekly were started.

Flyadeal will perform flights on Sundays to Islamabad every week. Flights to Peshawar will also give residents of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa an economical and direct way of travel.

Advantages of Flyadeal to Enter Pakistan

The entry of the airline has some pivotal benefits:

Accessible Travel: Flyadeal offers rather affordable air travel services, which are especially helpful among workers and families who have to travel to Saudi Arabia.

Better Relations: With the better links, trade, tourism, and cultural ties between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia will become stronger.

Passenger Comfort: Shortened journeys cut down travel time and also expenses.

Economic Effect: The more the passengers, the more revenues to the airport and to the associated businesses.

Fine-tuning the relationship with Saudi Arabia: Flyadeal states that, based on PAA, the commencement of its operations is defined by an increased need to travel, as well as the expatriates in Saudi Arabia. The action will simplify, reduce the cost, and enhance access to travel by thousands of passengers annually.