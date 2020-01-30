Foodpanda turns Sargodha and Gujrat pink!

Foodpanda, the on-demand international food delivery service, has expanded its operations in Sargodha and Gujrat by opening up the possibility of ordering a world of exciting food flavors from its distinctive pink color application. And this Monday evening, people from the restaurant industry, the media, food & lifestyle bloggers and top customers of foodpanda, all overjoyed, came together to celebrate foodpanda’s official launch.

The residents of Sargodha and Gujrat will now be able to order a variety of food from over 200 restaurant partners right to their homes, offices and even outdoor hotspots, increasing convenience for users and providing restaurant partners with a new avenue to reach customers.

Aiming to deliver the best food the city has to offer to their customers no matter the craving or price range, foodpanda knows that it is not merely about eating a meal but savoring that very first bite of food with great discounts.

“We are very excited to expand our service to these cities and deliver good food right to our customers’ doorstep, especially with our continuous up-gradation in our app and website. These are perfect cities for us to continue doing what we do best and we look forward to partnering with more restaurants on foodpanda,” said Nauman Sikandar Mirza, CEO, foodpanda Pakistan.

The honorable chief guest, Abdullah Nayyer Sheikh, Deputy Commissioner Sargodha expressed, “The city of Sargodha welcomes foodpanda with lots of enthusiasm as it will add another feature to our already emerging agro-industry city”. Speaking at the occasion, Guest of Honor, President, Mr. Mazhar Ahmed Malik, Sargodha Chamber of Commerce stated, “With the entry of foodpanda in Sargodha, it will become easier for our businesses to order the app-based food delivery services with much ease and efficiency now”. Some other notable guests from the district administration and the business community of the city also graced the occasion.

For Gujrat, the inauguration of foodpanda services was done by Khurram Shahzad, Deputy Commissioner Gujrat. He said that “the arrival of foodpanda will open the way for the entry of our industrial city to other e-commerce business applications as well.’ President Gujrat Chamber of Commerce, Soban Zaheer Butt, also stated, “Gujrat is the city of food lovers, and attracts a lot of foreign visitors. The arrival of this app-based food delivery services will bring more ease“

To place your first order, visit foodpanda.pk or download the new app on the App Store or Google Play now!

