For preventing car theft incidents, Islamabad Excise Department introduced E-Tagging service

Due to the increase in car theft incident across the capital city of the country Islamabad, the Excise and Taxation department has decided to issue E-Tags for the vehicles. Each E-Tag will feature a coded identification number which the driver can past on the windshield or number plate of the car.

According to the reports, the exact identification number should be stored in the Excise department database, to which, the id number on the e-Tag would be synced. The E-Tags are going to aid the department in identifying and searching for the stolen cars via a Radio Frequency Identification System.

While addressing the new development, the director of Excise and Taxation Department Islamabad Bilal Azam said:

“In the future the department shall also issue an E-Tag along with the vehicle’s number plate, which will be stamped either onto the windshield or the number plate itself. The Tag shall entail the complete information. The Road checking teams shall be given the RFID readers. These devices shall help verify the complete information of the vehicle as it passes through the check-post, as to whether or not the taxes of the vehicle has been paid for or if the car is genuine or not. Furthermore, if there is any update made in the vehicle information in the database, the same update would automatically be synced with RFID number.”

According to the director, this development is another significant step towards the Digital Pakistan initiative and that it will not only reduce vehicle theft but also help the department in generating revenue.

× TechJuice for Browser: Get breaking news notifications on your browser.

Like our stories? Follow our Instagram for pictorial updates. Follow @techjuicepk