By Sabica Tahira ⏐ 27 mins ago ⏐ Newspaper Icon Newspaper Icon 2 min read
passport application pakistan

To improve public access and speed up passport services, the Directorate General of Passports has announced the creation of four new sub-zones in Punjab. This major step is aimed at strengthening administrative efficiency and reducing delays in passport issuance.

According to DG Passports Mustafa Jamal Qazi, two new sub-zones RPO Lahore and RPO Gujranwala have been set up in Central Punjab. In South Punjab, RPO Multan and RPO Bahawalpur will now operate as additional sub-zones. These zones will function under the Regional Passport Offices to provide faster services to citizens.

Qazi emphasized that all available resources are being utilized to ensure timely issuance of passports while maintaining high service standards. He added that the expansion will not only benefit local residents but also strengthen overall administrative operations across the province.

Currently, the Directorate General of Immigration and Passports (DGIP) operates through its head office in Islamabad and multiple regional offices nationwide, including Karachi, Peshawar, Quetta, Rawalpindi, and other key districts. With the addition of new sub-zones in Punjab, citizens will now have easier access to passport services without the need to travel long distances.

This initiative is part of the government’s broader efforts to modernize passport management, reduce waiting times, and provide dignified services to Pakistanis both at home and abroad.

Sabica Tahira

Sharing clear, practical insights on tech, lifestyle, and business. Always curious and eager to connect with readers.

Latest News

Flyadeal Launches Low-Cost Flights to Pakistan
Indias Ban On Betting Games Sets Stage For Pakistan To Act What Can We Do
India’s Ban on Betting Games Sets Stage for Pakistan to Act: What Can We Do?
Honor X7d
Honor X7d Released with Snapdragon 685 and Large Display
Govt To Phase Out Manual Electricity Meter Readers
Rawalpindi Gets 1 Million AMI Meters as IESCO Expands Smart Grid Initiative
Cabinet Moves To Update Token Tax Rates After Six Years
Islamabad Car Token Tax to Rise Following Cabinet Decision
Punjab Loan Surge Rs405bn Borrowing Stresses Punjab Finances
Punjab Borrows Rs405bn In One Month, Raising Concerns Over Fiscal Stress
Fbr Ends Qr Code Requirement For Iris Login
FBR Ends QR Code Requirement for IRIS Login
Is Youtube Using Ai To Edit Creator Videos Heres The Details
Is YouTube Using AI to Edit Creator Videos? Here’s the Details
Sun TV
Sun TV Implicated in 5G Delay; Officials Say They Don’t Even Know the Owner
Scientists Test Social Media With Only Ai Bots Chaos Soon Followed
Scientists Test Social Media with Only AI Bots, Chaos Soon Followed
Huawei Debuts Worlds First 100 Mw Charging Hub For Electric Trucks
Huawei Debuts World’s First 100 MW Charging Hub for Electric Trucks
Chatgpt Uses Google Search To Pull Real Time Answers Report
ChatGPT Uses Google Search To Pull Real Time Answers: Report
Islamabad Local Holiday Announced For This Date
CDA Hikes Water and Sewerage Charges in Islamabad