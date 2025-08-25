To improve public access and speed up passport services, the Directorate General of Passports has announced the creation of four new sub-zones in Punjab. This major step is aimed at strengthening administrative efficiency and reducing delays in passport issuance.

According to DG Passports Mustafa Jamal Qazi, two new sub-zones RPO Lahore and RPO Gujranwala have been set up in Central Punjab. In South Punjab, RPO Multan and RPO Bahawalpur will now operate as additional sub-zones. These zones will function under the Regional Passport Offices to provide faster services to citizens.

Qazi emphasized that all available resources are being utilized to ensure timely issuance of passports while maintaining high service standards. He added that the expansion will not only benefit local residents but also strengthen overall administrative operations across the province.

Currently, the Directorate General of Immigration and Passports (DGIP) operates through its head office in Islamabad and multiple regional offices nationwide, including Karachi, Peshawar, Quetta, Rawalpindi, and other key districts. With the addition of new sub-zones in Punjab, citizens will now have easier access to passport services without the need to travel long distances.

This initiative is part of the government’s broader efforts to modernize passport management, reduce waiting times, and provide dignified services to Pakistanis both at home and abroad.