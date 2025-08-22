Fpsc Declares Css 2025 Result With 2 77 Success Rate

The Federal Public Service Commission (FPSC) has officially declared the CSS 2025 Result, revealing a pass percentage of just 2.77 percent. Out of 18,139 applicants, 12,792 candidates appeared in the competitive exam, but only 354 managed to qualify the written stage.

According to the FPSC announcement, the result of rejected candidates will remain withheld under Rule 16 (6) of the CSS Competitive Examination Rules, 2019. The Commission confirmed that those who cleared the written exam will soon be notified about the next stages, which include the medical examination, psychological assessment, and viva voce.

Full CSS 2025 Result

The FPSC also stated that while due care was taken to ensure accuracy in the CSS 2025 Result, it reserves the right to rectify any errors or omissions at any time.

This year’s outcome once again highlights the highly competitive nature of the CSS exams, with fewer than 3 percent of candidates advancing to the next stage.