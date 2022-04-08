Free Fire: Babar Azam & Shadab Khan join Pakistan’s Esports Revolution

Although Free Fire is a global platform, it doesn’t forget that its gamers are living in different regions and need personalized content and events. To pay special attention to the Pakistani gamers, Free Fire is now collaborating with the cricketing stars of Pakistan: Babar Azam and Shadab Khan!

Free Fire will collaborate with Babar Azam and Shadab Khan all Ramzan to promote Esports in Pakistan that will certainly bring people and communities together. Free Fire has collaborated with various global stars in the past like Cristiano Ronaldo, Dj Alok, BTS, & Hrithik Roshan among others. Collaboration with these stars stands to drive much excitement to the community and we can’t wait to see what Babar Azam and Shadab Khan bring to the table.

Babar Azam and Shadab Khan are here to change the game!

As we all know, Babar Azam is known as the king of the cricketing world by his fans and his stats surely speak for themselves. Babar Azam will undoubtedly bring his class to this Free Fire collaboration and we are pumped to see it. On the other hand, Shadab Khan was the vice-captain of Pakistan’s squad in the 2021 ICC Men’s T20 World Cup who also led Islamabad United in the PSL last season. His high spirited enthusiasm is something we look forward to seeing within this Free Fire collaboration.

Both Babar Azam and Shadab Khan will work with Free Fire to produce engaging productions and content for the Free Fire community and will also make special appearances at the events hosted by Free Fire. We are sure Pakistani gamers will be over the moon to see their idols standing right beside them on a global platform and validate the growth Esports is witnessing across the world in their home ground.

All the events and activities are posted on Free Fire Pakistan’s official fan pages on social media platforms including Facebook, Instagram, YouTube, and Twitter. Follow the fan pages to keep yourself updated on the new events and activities!

Reason why Free Fire is the most popular game in all regions!

Free Fire is a battle royale shooting game where gamers come from all over the world to play against each other. Free Fire is more popular than other games because it has become a social platform where gamers can interact with each other. Free Fire is also famous for its unique content and experiences to which Free Fire pays special attention. Free Fire is continuing to establish itself as a global platform with its esports events where it connects and engages with its community.

With over 1 billion downloads, Free Fire is not the leading battle royal game in the world but also the most downloaded game in 2019, 2020 and 2021! If you haven’t downloaded it yet, get Free Fire on your phone right now and follow all the fan pages to get to know about all the events and opportunities!