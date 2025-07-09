By Huma Ishfaq ⏐ 3 hours ago ⏐ Newspaper Icon Newspaper Icon 2 min read
Pakistan Introduces 5 Digital Presence Tax On International Transactions

A recent change in tax policy effective post 1st July 2025 has raised alarm within Pakistan’s freelance and IT sectors. The introduction of a 5% “digital presence tax” on international digital transactions has caused confusion and worry among professionals who rely heavily on digital payment platforms like Sadapay.

Previously, many freelancers and digital business owners paid an 8% tax through platforms such as Sadapay, which simplified managing their payments. However, the new policy adds a 5% tax levy specifically targeting “digital presence”. This levy affects digital businesses, sellers, and buyers involved in international transactions, significantly increasing their tax burden.

Freelancers Concerned Over Increased Costs

The freelance community, which forms a large part of Pakistan’s growing digital economy, fears the rising taxes will cut into their earnings. Many professionals rely on overseas clients who pay through digital wallets and international payment systems. The sudden hike could make these transactions more expensive and complex.

One user shared their confusion on social media, highlighting the difficulty in understanding the new tax’s origins and implications:

“Maybe it’s due to Trump’s tariff hike, I have not found much reasons on the internet yet but do confirm me if you have paid it through your USD wallets or not yet?”

One user posted on Reddit,

Freelancers Struggle With Increased Tax On International Payments

Another user posted,

Freelancers Struggle With Increased Tax On International Payments

This uncertainty adds to the frustration, as freelancers seek clarity on whether this tax applies only to certain payment methods or across all banks and cards.

There is speculation whether this “digital presence tax” is a standalone levy or part of a broader mix of taxes affecting cross-border digital payments. Some suggest this might reflect global trade tensions or local policy shifts targeting the booming digital economy.

The concern grows because, if this applies across the board, the effective tax rate could reach up to 7% on sales, rather than the previously expected 2% income tax, further squeezing freelancer incomes.

Why IT and Freelancers Are Worried

  • Increased payment fees reduce net income for freelancers working with international clients.
  • Uncertainty in financial planning arises because people are unclear about which transactions the tax affects.
  • Additional tax layers might discourage digital entrepreneurship and slow down Pakistan’s emerging digital economy.

Huma Ishfaq

Sharing clear, practical insights on tech, lifestyle, and business. Always curious and eager to connect with readers.

Latest News

Capital Smart Motors Brings Futuristic Jmev Elight To Pakistan

Capital Smart Motors Brings Futuristic JMEV Elight to Pakistan

Are Pakistani Hackers Using Linux Malware To Target India Heres The Breakdown

Are Pakistani Hackers Using Linux Malware To Target India? Here’s the Breakdown

Samsung Galaxy Unpacked July 2025 Heres What To Expect

Samsung Galaxy Unpacked July 2025 — Here’s What to Expect

Pta And Meta Hold Workshop On Counter Terrorism In The Digital Age

PTA and Meta Hold Workshop on ‘Counter Terrorism in the Digital Age’

Money Link Exchange Ceases Operations In Pakistan

Money Link Exchange Ceases Operations in Pakistan

Bazaar Acquisition Of Keenu Fuels Plan To Become Pakistans Alibaba

Bazaar Completes Acquisition of Keenu to Expand E-Commerce, Fintech

Whats Coming To Fortnite Dc Crossover Leak Fuels Fan Theories

What’s Coming to Fortnite? DC Crossover Leak Fuels Excitement

Build Your Own Warzone Pubg Launches Ugc Alpha For Players

Build Your Own Warzone: PUBG Launches UGC Alpha for Players

Pakistan Makes Bold Entry Into Esports World Cup 2025

Pakistan Makes Bold Entry into Esports World Cup 2025

Youtube Monetization Policy Update 2025 What Creators Need To Know

YouTube Monetization Policy Update 2025: What Creators Need to Know

PTA

PTA Blocks 105,296 Blasphemous Links on Websites and Social Apps

Ca Certification

Pakistan’s CA Certification Now Globally Benchmarked

Iphone 17

iPhone 17 Air May Introduce Unique Color Never Seen Before