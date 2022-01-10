Gain technical & professional skills and become employable with Jadu Jobs

The biggest complaint of employers globally is the lack of relevant industry skills present in fresh graduates entering the job markets. This is even more so the case with the Pakistani youth. According to Trading Economics Pakistan has a youth unemployment rate of 8.54%, with women only making up 18.8% of the employed (according to the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics)

Jadu aims to become a launchpad for quality tech talent. The program is offering a 4-month Technical Fellowship filled with Tech & Professional Skills, and Mentoring from global industry leaders open to anyone with a curiosity to learn.

The Jadu Fellowship program is based around a rigorous 4-month curriculum of Front-End web development with interactive online learning, group projects, and assignments, with community building, exercises to promote working in teams to simulate a professional work environment.

Pakistani universities rarely offer to mentor to students and the concept of peer-mentoring is wholly new to students and to many staff. The presence of the extended family is supposed to take care of any support for students outside the standard provision of teaching. However, students’ needs are changing. The modernization and expansion of higher education, new learning, and teaching strategies, and social changes all impact the student experience. It is beneficial to network with peers and mentors in your industry. Jadu brings international mentors, industry leaders to mentor fellows on topics such as Personal Branding, Critical Thinking, Effective Communication, and Salary Negotiation, etc.

A typical Jadu fellow would spend their week learning from some of the top mentors from the tech industry. In addition to that, they would have live coding sessions where they can learn how to build a product from scratch. Also, they would learn from peers through 1:1 sessions and share their reflections in the form of weekly blogs or social media posts. All these activities would help the fellow develop habits to become industry-ready tech professionals so they can find an internship or a job at an early stage.

Globally there will be a shortage of up to 85 million tech workers by 2030, resulting in an annual revenue loss of $8.5 trillion. Companies like Jadu are providing a necessary service for today’s economy.

Admissions for the Jadu Technical Fellowship’s Cohort 3 are now open. Jadu welcomes people from any background, tech or non-tech, to apply for its fellowship program to launch their careers and build successful careers as modern tech professionals.

Admissions are open till 25 Jan 2022. Apply now at www.jadujobs.com