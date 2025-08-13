Lahore police have busted a gang that looted citizens using fake inDrive taxi bookings. Four suspects were arrested during the operation, according to media reports. The gang targeted passengers by posing as inDrive drivers, stealing valuables, and fleeing. Authorities recovered stolen goods while urging the public to use only the official inDrive platform for safety.

According to a police handout, the gang used fake inDrive accounts to lure passengers. In a recent case, a citizen booked a ride through inDrive on Jail Road, Lahore, but was robbed of valuables worth millions of rupees. The driver escaped with the victim’s belongings.

The victim immediately reported the incident to the Police Helpline 15. A virtual patrolling officer from the Punjab Safe Cities Authority traced the suspects’ vehicle using AI-powered tracking systems and advanced surveillance cameras. The information was shared with Lahore police, who swiftly arrested the suspects.

During the raid, police seized vehicles, luxury goods, weapons, and over 200 SIM cards. Initial investigations revealed the suspects impersonated inDrive drivers to commit fraud and theft.

A few days back, another troubling fraud case emerged involving the popular ride-hailing app inDrive. In this incident, a driver vanished with food and expensive utensils worth Rs 45,000, leaving a family in distress. The case has raised serious concerns over the safety of using online taxi services for deliveries.

The operation was led by SHO Gulberg Lahore, Taimoor Abbas. Police arrested four suspects identified as Faisal, Farhan, Kashif, and Waleed. Stolen electronics, clothing, and other valuables worth hundreds of thousands of rupees were recovered, along with two unlicensed pistols.

Farhan, working as a software operator at the inDrive App Office, was identified as the mastermind. He created fake accounts for his three friends to carry out the crimes. Farhan had also previously worked with the multinational ride-hailing company Careem, which is no longer operating in Pakistan.

“This operation succeeded due to swift cooperation from inDrive’s team,” said SHO Taimoor Abbas. “They provided the crucial digital trail that helped us track and arrest the suspects. Partnerships between tech companies and law enforcement are essential today, as criminals increasingly exploit digital platforms for fraud.

Authorities have strongly advised citizens to book rides only through the official inDrive app to avoid falling victim to such crimes.