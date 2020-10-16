GDG Cloud Islamabad and Women Techmakers bring DevFest 2020, brimming with Google technologies and countless opportunities

The developer community will surely have something to look forward to this coming October, as GDG Cloud Islamabad, in collaboration with Women Techmakers Islamabad, are organizing DevFest 2020 to bring a host of Google technologies to the masses with a series of engaging sessions and workshops.

Many big names from the industry, including experts in Google technologies from various domains like cloud computing and machine learning, will be joining as speakers to guide participants towards gaining competency in the skills that are the most sought after in the current tech atmosphere, all while getting the chance to get an unprecedented hands-on experience with cutting-edge Google technologies like Firebase, Tensorflow and the Google Cloud Platform.

Participants will also get the opportunity to connect with fellow developers and like-minded individuals by the presence of various GDG groups across the globe at this event as well, bolstering their network and connections in their domain considerably, while uniting around a common goal for persistent innovation.

Google Developers Group CLOUD Islamabad is a developer-driven community based in Islamabad and supported by Google that brings the latest technological innovations to the forefront with its various workshops and events. Women Techmakers is a platform that empowers and sheds light on the achievements of women actively working in the fields of tech. Being an active collaboration between the two, this event is poised to enlighten the public on a wide array of Google technologies and their worth in accelerating development processes and unlocking new possibilities.

This event will be held virtually on the 18th of October. Interested parties can RSVP themselves to book their spot from here.

For more information and future updates, don’t forget to follow their official page.

