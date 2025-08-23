Google’s hardware event this week wasn’t short on announcements, but one device stole attention without an introduction. Sharp-eyed viewers noticed a mysterious smart speaker powered by Gemini appear briefly during the keynote.

Now, leaks suggest this speaker is real, bringing fresh design and upgraded features to Google’s smart home lineup. The new Gemini smart home speaker is said to come in four colors: red, green, black, and white. Instead of the classic top light ring, this one glows around the base. A soft fabric finish completes the design, giving it a modern look that stands apart from older Nest models.

Its headline feature will be pairing with a Google TV streamer, unlocking spatial audio for TV. That means the speaker can work like Apple’s HomePods, delivering surround-style sound in the living room. Reports suggest compatibility could extend to TVs already running Google TV.

Other rumored abilities include natural voice options, Matter support for smart devices, and detection of sounds such as breaking glass or alarms. Together, these make it more than just a speaker; it’s a smart home hub.

Unlike earlier Nest speakers, this one won’t rely on Google Assistant. Instead, it’s built around Gemini for Home, which launches in October. Gemini will even offer a premium tier and Gemini Live features, though the exact perks are still unclear.

For now, the device is being referred to as “Home Speaker.” A fall release seems likely, lining up with Gemini for Home’s rollout. After this, Google may also turn its focus to refreshing the Nest Hub displays, which haven’t seen an update since 2021.