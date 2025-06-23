ISLAMABAD: The German Embassy has launched a Consular Services Portal to streamline the German work visa application process for Pakistani citizens. The new digital system aims to accelerate visa approvals and increase processing efficiency for all types of employment visas.







According to a statement from the German Embassy in Islamabad, the Consular Services Portal has been introduced for all categories of German work visa applications, offering a simplified and secure online process. “The portal will guide you through each step of the application and required documentation. Please complete the questionnaire thoroughly and upload all necessary documents,” the embassy advised in a Facebook post.

The embassy also confirmed that current waiting lists have been suspended, urging applicants who haven’t secured appointments to begin their applications through the portal immediately.

The statement added, “Looking ahead, we will bring more visa categories onto the Consular Services Portal. This accelerates processes at the Embassy and allows for more visas we can process.”

Where to Apply

Pakistani applicants can now apply for any German work visa online via the Consular Services Portal at: digital.diplo.de/visa







How to Apply for a German Work Visa Online

Visit the Portal – Fill out the application form online, upload the required supporting documents, and submit for initial review. Initial Screening – Embassy staff will review the submitted details and notify applicants if any documents or data are missing. In-Person Appointment – Once documents are approved, applicants will attend a scheduled interview to confirm their identity, submit biometrics, and pay the required fee.

Visa Types Available

The portal currently supports all major employment visa categories, including:

Skilled Employment

EU Blue Card

Opportunity Card

Self-employment

Recognition of Pakistani qualifications

With the introduction of this digital platform, the German Embassy aims to make the German work visa application process more transparent, faster, and accessible for Pakistani professionals.