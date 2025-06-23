By Manik-Aftab ⏐ 4 hours ago ⏐ Newspaper Icon Newspaper Icon 2 min read
German Work Visa Applications Now Open Via New Online Portal

ISLAMABAD: The German Embassy has launched a Consular Services Portal to streamline the German work visa application process for Pakistani citizens. The new digital system aims to accelerate visa approvals and increase processing efficiency for all types of employment visas.



According to a statement from the German Embassy in Islamabad, the Consular Services Portal has been introduced for all categories of German work visa applications, offering a simplified and secure online process. “The portal will guide you through each step of the application and required documentation. Please complete the questionnaire thoroughly and upload all necessary documents,” the embassy advised in a Facebook post.

The embassy also confirmed that current waiting lists have been suspended, urging applicants who haven’t secured appointments to begin their applications through the portal immediately.

The statement added, “Looking ahead, we will bring more visa categories onto the Consular Services Portal. This accelerates processes at the Embassy and allows for more visas we can process.”

Where to Apply

Pakistani applicants can now apply for any German work visa online via the Consular Services Portal at: digital.diplo.de/visa



How to Apply for a German Work Visa Online

  1. Visit the Portal – Fill out the application form online, upload the required supporting documents, and submit for initial review.
  2. Initial Screening – Embassy staff will review the submitted details and notify applicants if any documents or data are missing.
  3. In-Person Appointment – Once documents are approved, applicants will attend a scheduled interview to confirm their identity, submit biometrics, and pay the required fee.

Visa Types Available

The portal currently supports all major employment visa categories, including:

  • Skilled Employment
  • EU Blue Card
  • Opportunity Card
  • Self-employment
  • Recognition of Pakistani qualifications

With the introduction of this digital platform, the German Embassy aims to make the German work visa application process more transparent, faster, and accessible for Pakistani professionals.

German work visa, Immigration, pak-german relations
Manik-Aftab

Sharing clear, practical insights on tech, lifestyle, and business. Always curious and eager to connect with readers.

Latest News

Major Hike In Petrol And Diesel Prices Expected In Pakistan

Major hike in petrol and diesel prices expected in Pakistan

Pakistan Govt Approves Crucial Cnic Update For Married Women

Pakistan Govt approves crucial CNIC update for married women

Gamers Eagerly Await June 26 As 5 New Titles Drop On One Day

Gamers Eagerly Await June 26 As 5 New Titles Drop On One Day

Byd Megawatt Scale Charging Hits 900 Miles In 12 Minutes

BYD Megawatt-Scale Charging Hits 900 Miles in 12 Minutes

Govt Revises Eligibility Criteria For Buying Cars And Property

Govt Eases Eligibility For Undeclared Asset Holders On Buying Cars & Property

Pakistan Tops List Of Erasmus Mundus Scholarships For 2025

Pakistan Ranks No.1 Globally in Erasmus Mundus Scholarships for 2025

Punjab Traffic Violations Hit 40000 In One Day During Crackdown

Punjab Traffic Violations Hit 40,000+ in One Day During Crackdown

Daimler Truck Makes Indirect Entry Into Pakistan Through Merger

Biggest German Truck Company Enters Pak Market through merger

Whatsapp Testing New Ai Writer To Craft The Perfect Message

WhatsApp Testing New AI Writer to Craft the Perfect Message

Auto Draft

Disney Launches Campaign to Shield Darth Vader from AI Misuse

Google Hints At Pixel 10 Release Telephoto Macro Innovation

Google Hints At Pixel 10 Release, Telephoto Macro Innovation

Oil Prices Surge Over 3 After Us Strikes On Iranian Nuclear Sites

Oil prices surge over 3% after US strikes on Iranian nuclear sites

Nab Integrates Ai Technology In Financial Crime Investigations

NAB Integrates AI Technology in Financial Crime Investigations