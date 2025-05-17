Get a Lifetime NADRA ID Card Just by Doing This One Noble Act!

ISLAMABAD: The National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) has announced a unique initiative that rewards organ donors with a Lifetime NADRA ID Card, recognizing their humanitarian act with a permanent form of national identification.









Under this new program, citizens who voluntarily pledge to donate an organ for life-saving purposes will receive a smart ID card marked by a distinct symbol and issued for life. This Lifetime NADRA ID Card serves as both a recognition and a public commitment to saving lives.

According to a social media post by NADRA, any citizen aged 18 or older who is registered with the official organ donor authorities can apply for the upgraded ID card or NICOP. Applications can be submitted either in person at any NADRA office or remotely via the Pak-ID mobile app.

This new offering complements NADRA’s earlier efforts to modernize public services. The authority recently launched a digital birth and death registration system across Pakistan, allowing hospitals and health institutions to log life events directly into the national database.









Both initiatives fall under the broader URAAN Pakistan program, which seeks to digitize governance and fuel economic growth. Developed under the National Registration and Biometric Policy Framework with World Bank support, this digital infrastructure marks a significant leap forward for civil registration in Pakistan.

With the new system in place, hospitals nationwide can now record births and deaths in real-time, ensuring more accurate national data. This will further aid digital identity programs and bolster the Digital Economy Enhancement Project (DEEP).

By offering the Lifetime NADRA ID Card to voluntary organ donors, the government is combining social responsibility with digital innovation — creating a system that rewards compassion while advancing national goals in governance and healthcare.