By Zohaib Shah ⏐ 13 mins ago ⏐ Newspaper Icon Newspaper Icon 2 min read
Smartphone Market

According to the International Data Corporation’s (IDC) latest report, the global smartphone market recorded minimal 1% year-over-year growth in the second quarter of 2025. The April to June timeframe has remained one of the most difficult periods for the smartphone industry.

Macroeconomic pressures, including ongoing inflation, currency volatility, tariff fluctuations, and growing unemployment, have continued to restrict consumer spending power. These factors are preventing broader market recovery and limiting shipment growth across key regions.

Demand in China, a major global market, remained particularly sluggish during the quarter. This ongoing weakness in the Chinese consumer market further dragged down overall global momentum, highlighting the fragile state of recovery in the tech sector.

Samsung Maintains Top Spot Globally

Samsung led the market with 58 million units shipped, claiming a 19.7% global share. Its performance was boosted by the new Galaxy A36 and A56 models, which contributed to strong momentum.

Apple followed with 46.4 million units and a 15.7% share. While it saw double-digit growth in emerging markets, shipments declined by 1% in China. However, Apple remained the top-selling brand during China’s 618 e-commerce festival.

Xiaomi ranked third, shipping 42.5 million units and securing a 14.4% share, with marginal annual growth of 0.6%. Vivo followed with 27.1 million units and a 9.2% share. Transsion, which includes Infinix, Tecno, and itel, came fifth with 25.1 million units and an 8.5% share.

Despite current economic headwinds, the slight rise in global shipments indicates possible market recovery. Experts expect further stability as economic conditions improve and consumer confidence builds.

Zohaib Shah

Sharing clear, practical insights on tech, lifestyle, and business. Always curious and eager to connect with readers.

