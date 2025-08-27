Gmail Material 3 Expressive Brings Rounded Corners And Motion

Google has begun a wider rollout of Gmail with the Material 3 Expressive design language. The update changes the visual layout and adds motion that reacts to user actions. The new look places message lists inside a single rounded container and adds pill-shaped swipe animations.

This release is not a complete redesign. Compose screens and home widgets keep their current layouts for now. Google is phasing in the changes, so users will see updates across many apps over time. The company introduced Material 3 Expressive in May as part of Android updates that aim to make interfaces feel more fluid and personal.

The new motion design emphasizes responsive gestures. Buttons and swipe actions show springy animations that give immediate feedback. The intent is to make common tasks like archiving and deleting clearer and more engaging. The update also clarifies the subject header area when opening an email so that sender name, subject, and time are easier to read at a glance.

Material 3 Expressive is already appearing in other Google apps. Contacts, Messages, and Keep have received similar updates. Google plans to expand the expressive design across its suite as Android 16 and Wear OS updates arrive later this year. Designers can follow new guidelines to adopt dynamic color theming, adaptive components, and motion principles.

Users who are content with the present appearance can wait until the staged rollout intervals. The recipients of the update ought to visit settings and access gestures to ensure swipe actions that suit them. The shift represents a more comprehensive move to upgrade Google apps and to achieve an alignment in the design of their interface projects and devices.