Google will now let users insert Google Calendar booking pages directly into their Gmail drafts. The feature officially rolled out on July 15, 2025, giving users a fast, no-click-away solution to share appointment links without leaving their inbox.

Previously, creating and sending scheduling pages required jumping between Gmail and Calendar tabs. Now, a new calendar icon at the bottom of the email composer makes it possible to embed links in seconds.

A Game-Changer for Gmail Scheduling

Users can now choose an existing appointment page or make a new one with just one click. The selected booking link is automatically included in the email, so the receiver may choose a suitable time frame. This streamlines the process and gets rid of annoying email exchanges.

Anyone with a Google Workspace account, even a personal one, can use this service. Some more features are still only available to premium plans.

Google Rollout Timeline and Availability

Google has confirmed that the rollout for Rapid Release domains began on July 15, with full visibility expected within days. Scheduled Release users will start seeing it from July 28 through early August. There’s no admin action required; eligible users will see it automatically.

Why This Gmail Update Matters

This feature brings multiple benefits:

Direct integration of Google Calendar booking pages

Enhanced Gmail productivity without external tools

Public scheduling links that respect availability and sync with Calendar

The update is especially impactful for sales teams, educators, freelancers, and remote workers who rely on email scheduling for meetings.

What’s Next for Google Workspace?

This marks another bold move to make Gmail the true productivity hub. Along with Quick Settings tiles, Calendar widgets, and Inbox AI previews, Google is positioning its ecosystem to dominate both collaboration and time management workflows.