By Abdul Wasay ⏐ 1 hour ago ⏐ Newspaper Icon Newspaper Icon 2 min read
Is Google Coming To Pakistan Fm I T Says Talks Underway

At a recent session of the National Assembly Standing Committee on Information Technology, Federal Minister Shaza Fatima addressed growing concerns around Microsoft’s shrinking footprint in Pakistan. But also sparked optimism with new hints about Google expanding operations in the country.

The meeting, attended by IT officials and committee members, tackled the dual challenges of global tech layoffs and Pakistan’s need for stronger digital partnerships.

Committee member Sadiq Memon questioned whether Microsoft was wrapping up its operations in Pakistan. Minister Shaza responded that the company only has five people based in Pakistan and currently operates through a liaison office, not a full-scale operations center.

She clarified that recent reports were being misread. Microsoft, she said, had already laid off 16,000 workers globally this past year, and over 900,000 prior to that—long before the Pakistan rumors surfaced. “It’s still unclear whether the five Microsoft representatives in Pakistan are leaving or staying,” she added.

While Microsoft’s presence remains minimal, Google’s possible entry into Pakistan is generating major buzz.

Minister Shaza confirmed that Google is actively working with the IT Ministry to deliver 500,000 certifications aimed at boosting digital skills for Pakistani youth. More importantly, she hinted that discussions are underway about bringing Google to Pakistan in a more permanent and official capacity.

“There’s ongoing talk about Google entering the Pakistani market more directly,” she stated, giving rise to speculation that the country could soon host a local Google presence or even a regional office.

Abdul Wasay

Sharing clear, practical insights on tech, lifestyle, and business. Always curious and eager to connect with readers.

Latest News

No More Smoke Why These Vehicles Are Now Banned In Islamabad

Why Smoke-Emitting Vehicles Just Got Banned in Islamabad

Suzuki Alto Sales Skyrocket 179 In June 2025

Suzuki Alto Sales Skyrocket 179% in June 2025

Fbr Suspends Manual Vehicle Auction Module Over Id Misuse

FBR Suspends Manual Vehicle Auction Module Over ID Misuse

Ptcl

Tensions Rise as IT Committee Questions PTCL-Etisalat Property Deal

Pta Confirms Internet Shutdown In Balochistan Amid Security Orders

PTA Confirms Internet Shutdown in Balochistan Amid Security Orders

Senators Question Pakistan Crypto Councils Legality

Crypto Ownership in Pakistan Hits $25B Despite Regulatory Hurdles

Adb Highlights Potential Of Pakistans Smartphone Industry

ADB Pushes Pakistan to Make and Export More Smartphones

Pakistan Telecom Faces Turmoil As Ldi License Disputes Escalate

Pakistan Telecom Faces Turmoil as LDI License Disputes Escalate

Samsung Galaxy

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold7 vs Z Fold6: Feature-by-Feature Comparison

Govt Urged To Utilize Telecom Funds For Rural Fiber Expansion

Govt Urged to Utilize Telecom Funds for Rural Fiber Expansion

Adb Warns Pakistan Of Risk From High Digital Taxes

ADB Warns Pakistan of Risk from High Digital Taxes

Pak Ramps Up I T Policy As Minister Vows Cyber Training For Kids

Pak Ramps Up I.T. Policy as Minister Vows Cyber Training for Kids

Another Punjab City Gets Free Wi Fi Service

Another Punjab City Gets Free Wi-Fi Service