At a recent session of the National Assembly Standing Committee on Information Technology, Federal Minister Shaza Fatima addressed growing concerns around Microsoft’s shrinking footprint in Pakistan. But also sparked optimism with new hints about Google expanding operations in the country.

The meeting, attended by IT officials and committee members, tackled the dual challenges of global tech layoffs and Pakistan’s need for stronger digital partnerships.

Committee member Sadiq Memon questioned whether Microsoft was wrapping up its operations in Pakistan. Minister Shaza responded that the company only has five people based in Pakistan and currently operates through a liaison office, not a full-scale operations center.

She clarified that recent reports were being misread. Microsoft, she said, had already laid off 16,000 workers globally this past year, and over 900,000 prior to that—long before the Pakistan rumors surfaced. “It’s still unclear whether the five Microsoft representatives in Pakistan are leaving or staying,” she added.

While Microsoft’s presence remains minimal, Google’s possible entry into Pakistan is generating major buzz.

Minister Shaza confirmed that Google is actively working with the IT Ministry to deliver 500,000 certifications aimed at boosting digital skills for Pakistani youth. More importantly, she hinted that discussions are underway about bringing Google to Pakistan in a more permanent and official capacity.

“There’s ongoing talk about Google entering the Pakistani market more directly,” she stated, giving rise to speculation that the country could soon host a local Google presence or even a regional office.