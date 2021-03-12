Mobile, Technology

Google Chrome for Android brings faster loading times

Usman Aslam

The latest Google Chrome for Android updates is brought improved memory management which now allows the application to start 13% faster than before.

The so-called ‘freeze-dried tabs that were left open and unattended will now be saved in a special lightweight version that will take up as much space as a screenshot and will still have the same old functionalities such as scrolling, zooming, and tapping on links. You can see the difference in the video below:

According to Google, this new feature will allow users to receive a more responsive feel while the webpage is loading up in the background. Moreover, the new updates will bring about more improved memory use while reducing crashes. Startup speed has become 7.5% faster further adding 22% better browser process performance, 8% better rendering, and 3% GPU improvements.

Usman Aslam
Written by Usman Aslam
