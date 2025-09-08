By Zohaib Shah ⏐ 30 mins ago ⏐ Newspaper Icon Newspaper Icon 2 min read
Google Gemini

Google has finally addressed one of the most confusing parts of Gemini: the unclear usage limits that left users guessing. The company has updated its Help Center with a document titled “Gemini Apps limits & upgrades for Google AI subscribers,” which breaks down exactly what free and paid accounts get.

Clear limits for free and paid tiers

Free accounts running Gemini 2.5 Pro are now limited to five prompts per day. Subscribers to the AI Pro plan receive 100 daily prompts, while the AI Ultra plan raises that ceiling to 500.

Limits also apply to other features. Free users can generate 100 images per day and create five Deep Research reports. By comparison, Pro and Ultra subscribers can generate up to 1,000 images in a single day.

Previously, Google relied on vague wording, such as “limited access,” or hints that usage might be capped “within a specific timeframe.” That lack of clarity frustrated users who had no idea when they would hit a wall.

By setting exact numbers, Google has made it easier for users to weigh whether the free tier is enough or if an upgrade is worth it. The transparency also comes as competition in generative AI heats up, forcing Google to give its users more certainty.

Zohaib Shah

Tech writer passionate about the latest gadgets, AI, and digital trends. Sharing clear insights to help readers stay informed and ahead.

