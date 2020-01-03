Google disabled Xiaomi’s Nest integration after users observes disturbing glitches

A camera owner-reported Google of seeing some disturbing imagery. The issue was first submitted to the Android police. Google, however, took action in time and contacted Xiaomi for further investigation.

Google spokesperson said in a statement: “We are aware of the issue and are in contact with Xiaomi to work on a fix. In the meantime, we are disabling Xiaomi integrations on our devices”.

According to a post sent by a Reddit user, he purchased the camera by Xiaomi called Mijia 1080p Smart IP security camera that had shown still images of a stranger’s house when he tried to stream the camera from Google Nest Hub. Another user approached The Verge and told them they had seen pictures of a sleeping guy on a porch along with a sleeping infant in the crib. The user also said that he had been contacted by Google over this matter but Xiaomi hadn’t contacted him so far.

In October last month, Google Nest Hub came up with the device access program, that put strict requirements regarding which third-party camera device can be connected with the system. Over two thousand IP cameras can be used with the Google Nest display.

Since the day IP cameras have been manufactured they have struggled with offering security. Both major and minor companies have struggled with secure camera footage issues over the years. Recently a smart camera company Wyze have accidentally exposed the data of 2.4 million users online for over three weeks.

For now, it is unclear as to where the problem came up in this Xiaomi incident. Google is taking every measure in this case whereas Xiaomi is neither taking it seriously nor coming forward with any sort of statement.

