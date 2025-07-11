Google Enhances Veo 3 With Photo To Video Feature In Gemini App

Google has rolled out an image-to-video generation feature within its Veo 3 model, now accessible via the Gemini app. This move builds on the company’s earlier announcement at its I/O developer conference in May, where it introduced the Flow video tool.

With this new feature, users can turn a single image into a video. They just need to select the “Videos” option and upload a photo. To add audio, they can describe the sound they want, and the system will generate it.

Once complete, these AI-powered videos can be downloaded or shared, making the process both simple and interactive.

As of last week, this capability is available in over 150 countries, but it comes with certain restrictions. Only those subscribed to Google AI Ultra or Google AI Pro plans can use the image-to-video tool. There is a limit of three video generations per day, with no option to roll over unused credits.

The adoption rate has been impressive; more than 40 million videos have been created using the Veo 3 model through both the Gemini app and the Flow tool in just seven weeks.

To ensure transparency and authenticity, each video includes a visible “Veo” watermark, as well as an invisible SynthID digital marker, part of Google’s effort to identify AI-generated content. The company had previously launched a SynthID detection tool to verify whether content was AI-generated.

This update cements Google’s commitment to advancing generative AI responsibly, giving creators more tools. It also embeds safeguards like “Veo” and SynthID to maintain content integrity.