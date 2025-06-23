Google Hints At Pixel 10 Release Telephoto Macro Innovation

Did Google officially acknowledged its next flagship? It all happened during a playful tease tied to a new ad campaign, where the tech giant boasted about its telephoto macro lens coming to the new Pixel.







More substantial revelations have surfaced via leaks and news sources, revealing a groundbreaking telephoto-macro capability built into the dedicated telephoto lens. an industry first for Pixel phones and a direct rival to the upcoming iPhone 16.

Unlike previous models, where ultra-wide lenses handled close-ups, the Pixel 10’s zoom lens now offers razor-sharp macro, granting detailed shots of small subjects with minimized distortion. Users can switch between telephoto and ultra-wide for different macro styles, the former for crisp depth and the latter for closer but slightly softer images.

Telephoto Macro Might Be the Highlight But…

Under the hood, the Pixel 10 debuts Google’s new Tensor G5 chipset, now built on TSMC’s process for the first time, ensuring improved energy efficiency, advanced AI processing, and broader camera enhancements.







All models (including base, Pro, Pro XL, and Pixel Pro Fold) feature this upgrade alongside Android 16 out of the box with seven years of promised software updates. Rumors indicate the standard Pixel 10 will introduce a triple-camera setup.

This setup will have a primary, ultra-wide, and telephoto lens, while Pro variants may add a periscope zoom. This sensor lineup promises to deliver higher photo fidelity, especially for telephoto and macro photography, cementing Google’s ambition in the competitive imaging arena.

Users can expect a 6.3-inch base model display, a 6.8-inch screen for the Pro XL, and a larger foldable variant, all available in new color palettes like Ultra Blue, Iris, Limoncello, Smoky Green, and Sterling.

Marketing Build-Up, New Changes for the New Pixel

Google is primed to reveal the Pixel 10 series at its Made by Google event on August 20, with pre-orders starting the same day and wider availability set for August 28. The design closely mimics the Pixel 9 line’s signature flat-edged aesthetic, accented by slim bezels and a refined camera pill.

A leaked commercial shoot in Vancouver, reportedly involving a macro probe lens, highlighted design features and signaled a possible early online preview for superfans in late June.

Not to mention Google has shifted its backend strategy by choosing TSMC to manufacture the Tensor G5 chip. The decision has reportedly unsettled Samsung’s foundry division and signals Google’s push for higher manufacturing quality and stronger performance benchmarks.