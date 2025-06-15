Google Is Removing Android Instant Apps Without Anyone Noticing

Google is set to discontinue its Android Instant Apps feature by December 2025. While this might sound like a significant change, the reality is that most Android users likely won’t even notice its absence. This is primarily due to the feature’s low adoption rate among both developers and users since its introduction in 2017.







Android Instant Apps were designed to bridge the gap between web experiences and native apps. The idea was to allow users to “try before they install” a full application. By clicking on a specially configured web link, users could access a lightweight, temporary version of an app without needing to download and install the entire application. This was supposed to offer a faster, more convenient way to experience app functionalities, save storage, and reduce data usage. For instance, you could tap a link for a food delivery service and instantly see its interface, even if you didn’t have the app installed.

The primary reason for its shutdown is low usage and limited developer adoption. To make an app “instant-enabled,” developers had to create a special, stripped-down version of their app, often constrained to a small size (initially 4MB, later 15MB). This required significant architectural changes, modularizing applications, and adhering to strict limitations on features and permissions. Instant Apps had restrictions, such as no support for push notifications, limited access to device storage, and inability to run background services. This made them impractical for many app categories.

Despite being an innovative concept, the feature never truly gained mainstream attention. Many Android users were simply unaware of Instant Apps or how to use them.







Google has confirmed the discontinuation, stating that “Usage and engagement of Instant Apps have been low, and developers are leveraging other tools for app discovery such as AI-powered app highlights and simultaneous app installs.” Developers who currently utilize Instant Apps will need to transition to alternative methods for app discovery and engagement. Google is encouraging the use of solutions like Android App Bundles and Play Feature Delivery, which offer better performance and modular installation options.