By Manik Aftab ⏐ 53 mins ago ⏐ Newspaper Icon Newspaper Icon 2 min read
Google Password Manager Gets Official Android App

Google has rolled out an official Android app for its Password Manager service, giving users a more direct way to manage their passwords and passkeys. The app, now available on Google Play, eliminates the need for shortcuts and simplifies access to the service.

The launch of the Google Password Manager app puts the service on par with Apple’s Passwords app, which debuted alongside iOS 18. While the app does not introduce new features, it provides Android users with a more convenient way to access their saved credentials.

Unlike in the past, when users had to rely on a home screen shortcut with a small icon that indicated it was not a full app, the new release gives Google Password Manager a proper standalone presence. This makes it easier to navigate without workarounds.

Interestingly, the rollout received little publicity. Google did not formally announce the app and avoided mentioning it during the Pixel 10 lineup unveiling in August. Despite the quiet launch, the app reflects the company’s ongoing focus on improving user experience for Android customers.

While competitors like Proton Pass and other third-party password managers offer advanced features, Google Password Manager remains a reliable built-in option for users who prefer native integration with Android. Alongside other built-in security tools, the app highlights Google’s push to make its ecosystem more secure and user-friendly.

With this move, Google has reinforced its commitment to strengthening Android’s usability by making essential services like password management more accessible.

Manik Aftab

Sharing clear, practical insights on tech, lifestyle, and business. Always curious and eager to connect with readers.

Latest News

Step By Step Guide To Apply For Sindh Electric Motorcycle Scheme
Step-by-Step Guide to Apply for Sindh Electric Motorcycle Scheme
Elon Musks Xai Releases Grok 2 5 As Open Source Model
Elon Musk’s xAI Releases Grok 2.5 as Open Source Model
Open Market Dollar Sale Plunges 50 As Grey Market Resurfaces
Open Market Dollar Sale Plunges 50% as Grey Market Resurfaces
Islamabad Named Among Mdcat Test Centres For 2025
Islamabad Named Among MDCAT Test Centres for 2025
Court Extends Remand In Ducky Bhai Gambling Case
Court Extends Remand in Ducky Bhai Gambling Case
Pakid App Offers Cnic Home Delivery Via Nadra
NADRA Application Status Check Now Available on Pak-ID App
Adb Flags Pakistan Pension Scheme As Major Threat To Public Finances
Sindh Voluntary Retirement Rules Allow Early Exit with Pension Cuts
Telenor Microfinance Bank Becomes Easypaisa Digital Bank
Easypaisa Digital Bank Reports 39.4% Profit Growth in H1 2025
Moitt And Lums Join For A Digital Pakistan Partnership
MoITT and LUMS Join for a Digital Pakistan Partnership
Pakistans Mobile Phone Imports Drop 21 Local Manufacturing Rises
Pakistan’s Imports Rise by $1 Billion in July 2025
Google TV
Google TV & Android TV Apps Must Be 64-Bit by August 2026
Gemini Gets Smarter Schedule Your Ai Like A Personal Assistant
Google Offers Free Veo 3 AI Video Access to Gemini Users This Weekend
Pta Registers 8 Vpn Services 4 Now Operational
PTA Declines VPN Ban, Prioritizes Pakistan’s IT Growth