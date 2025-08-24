Google Password Manager Gets Official Android App

Google has rolled out an official Android app for its Password Manager service, giving users a more direct way to manage their passwords and passkeys. The app, now available on Google Play, eliminates the need for shortcuts and simplifies access to the service.

The launch of the Google Password Manager app puts the service on par with Apple’s Passwords app, which debuted alongside iOS 18. While the app does not introduce new features, it provides Android users with a more convenient way to access their saved credentials.

Unlike in the past, when users had to rely on a home screen shortcut with a small icon that indicated it was not a full app, the new release gives Google Password Manager a proper standalone presence. This makes it easier to navigate without workarounds.

Interestingly, the rollout received little publicity. Google did not formally announce the app and avoided mentioning it during the Pixel 10 lineup unveiling in August. Despite the quiet launch, the app reflects the company’s ongoing focus on improving user experience for Android customers.

While competitors like Proton Pass and other third-party password managers offer advanced features, Google Password Manager remains a reliable built-in option for users who prefer native integration with Android. Alongside other built-in security tools, the app highlights Google’s push to make its ecosystem more secure and user-friendly.

With this move, Google has reinforced its commitment to strengthening Android’s usability by making essential services like password management more accessible.