Google recently introduced the Pixel 10 series, including the Pixel 10, Pixel 10 Pro, Pixel 10 Pro XL, and Pixel 10 Pro Fold. While the launch highlighted many features, one major update was not shared during the initial event.

Today, Google revealed a groundbreaking addition that sets the series apart from its rivals.

#Pixel10 has you covered on and off the grid 📍 Pixel devices will be the first to offer voice and video calls on @WhatsApp over a satellite network starting 8/28¹ 🌍 pic.twitter.com/6yDSDMskkK — Made by Google (@madebygoogle) August 22, 2025

The Pixel 10 models will be the first smartphones to support WhatsApp voice and video calls through satellite connectivity. This feature officially activates on August 28, providing users with a reliable option when networks fail.

However, there are some conditions to note. Access requires a participating carrier, and additional charges may apply for using satellite calls. Google has assured that more details from carriers will arrive before the rollout, ensuring users understand the service requirements.