By Zohaib Shah ⏐ 3 hours ago ⏐ Newspaper Icon Newspaper Icon 2 min read
Google Pixel 10

Google recently introduced the Pixel 10 series, including the Pixel 10, Pixel 10 Pro, Pixel 10 Pro XL, and Pixel 10 Pro Fold. While the launch highlighted many features, one major update was not shared during the initial event.

Today, Google revealed a groundbreaking addition that sets the series apart from its rivals.

The Pixel 10 models will be the first smartphones to support WhatsApp voice and video calls through satellite connectivity. This feature officially activates on August 28, providing users with a reliable option when networks fail.

However, there are some conditions to note. Access requires a participating carrier, and additional charges may apply for using satellite calls. Google has assured that more details from carriers will arrive before the rollout, ensuring users understand the service requirements.

Zohaib Shah

Tech writer passionate about the latest gadgets, AI, and digital trends. Sharing clear insights to help readers stay informed and ahead.

